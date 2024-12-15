EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Weak instability and available moisture could trigger few passing showers across the area. Meanwhile northerly swells will continue to affect the shores of the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers mainly overnight

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East to southeast 17 to 26 km/h or 10 to 16 mph and becoming lighter at times.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life