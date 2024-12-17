EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Lingering instability combined with available moisture may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 37 km/h or 15 to 23 mph with possible higher gusts of 48 km/h or 30 mph..

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with swells out of the North-northeast of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore, a High Surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life