EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Low level convergence, along with available moisture, will support brief cloudiness and showers across the islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet, with northerly swells. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life