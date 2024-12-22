EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A trough west of the area could result in periods of brief showers during the next 24 hours. Additionally, a plume of Saharan Dust will begin to reduce the air quality over the area by tomorrow morning.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life