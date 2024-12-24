EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: The presence of a relatively thick plume of Saharan dust will reduce visibility, air quality and moisture across the area. Meanwhile, ground swells are producing hazardous conditions at some coastlines.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of early morning showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet consisting of swells from the north up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect until tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life