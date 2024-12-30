EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively stable atmospheric conditions associated with a ridge of high pressure will persist across the area and continue to restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph becoming lighter and variable overnight..

Seas: Consist of northerly swells reaching 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:49 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life