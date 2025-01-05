EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions continue across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, keeping the chances for cloudiness and showers low across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast to east at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

