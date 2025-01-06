EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Settled conditions coupled with low moisture levels will continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers

Winds: East at 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northerly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life