EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A cool, dry, stable air mass could restrict shower activity for 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 20 km/h or 6 to 13 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life