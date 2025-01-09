EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Instability and moisture associated with a shear line could trigger passing showers tonight before settled conditions return after daybreak.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 13 km/h or 4 to 8 mph becoming variable or calm.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Therefore, a high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life