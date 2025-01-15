EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A persistent frontal trough will continue to support cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with showers.

Winds: Northeast to east-northeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet, with swells of 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life