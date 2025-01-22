EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh breeze will continue to blow over the Leeward and BVI. These winds could transport shallow clouds and moisture over these islands at times

Weather tonight: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Easterly at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph gusting to 52km/h or 32 mph at times.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet; A high surf advisory remains in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life