EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A relatively stable air mass will move into the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands tonight. By tomorrow, shallow low level patches embedded within a fresh to brisk trade wind flow could move across the area and lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair, hazy, and breezy conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing morning shower.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet, with swells reaching 1.5 meters or 5 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory and a small craft advisory both remain in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life