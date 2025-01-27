EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with possible gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory and small craft advisory remain in effect for northern-facing coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life