EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: An increase in winds due to a tighter pressure gradient will push shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches over the islands and their coastal waters during the next 24 hours: In response to the increased winds, marine conditions will become unsafe mainly for small craft operators in the waters east of the islands

Weather tonight: Brief cloudy spells with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy spells with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 18 mph over land and increasing to 22 mph over coastal waters with possible gusts to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet: A High Surf Advisory remains in effect, while a Small Craft Advisory goes into effect tomorrow.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:50 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life