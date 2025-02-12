EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: High winds and pockets of low level moisture will continue to generate brief showers over the area. Additionally, the winds will maintain hazardous sea conditions over open waters.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: East at 30 to 44 km/h or 18 to 28 mph and gusting up to 69 km/h or 43 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life