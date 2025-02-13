EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Windy conditions associated with a broad area of high pressure, will continue to drive pockets of low level moisture and cloud patches across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph, with possible higher gusts to 53 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 meters or 8 to 10 feet. The small craft warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life