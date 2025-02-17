EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Shallow pockets of moisture within a moderate breeze will continue to be pushed over the BVI and these will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over these islands
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent of moderate chance of brief overnight showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Winds: Easterly at 19 to 35 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts to 52km/h or 32mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1meters or 5 to 7 feet; small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster
For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life