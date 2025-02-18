EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Low moisture levels continue to restrict shower activity tonight; however, patches of clouds moving on a fresh to moderate wind flow could slightly increase the chances of showers for tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 18 to 33 km/h or 11 to 21 mph and gusting up to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:44 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life