EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours, during which, shallow patches of low level clouds will traverse the area. A reduction of moisture across the islands will restrict significant shower activity.

Weather tonight: Fair weather conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies.

Winds: East at 15 to 31 km/h or 9 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life