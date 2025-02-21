EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Available low-level moisture could trigger a few showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet.. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life