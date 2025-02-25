EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A relatively stable atmosphere across the area will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands. However, a slight increase in moisture will support brief passing showers across the area tonight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

The weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet, small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

