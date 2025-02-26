EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the islands over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair conditions with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers..

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:39 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life