EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable air mass will linger across the Leeward and restrict any significant shower activity across these islands tonight. By tomorrow, a combination of light southeasterly winds, daytime heating, and available low level moisture could trigger periods of localized shower activity over and around these islands during that time. Meanwhile, lingering moisture and instability from a weak trough will maintain a heightened chance for shower activity over and around the BVI tonight into early tomorrow, with gradual improvements thereafter.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in general with a 70 percent or higher chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief localized showers developing.

Winds: East-southeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming lighter and variable overnight..

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life