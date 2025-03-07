Home Latest News EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..
EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Lingering moisture in the lower atmosphere will continue over the BVI and this will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over these islands tonight and tomorrow

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief overnight shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower

Winds: Easterly at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph, becoming variable in some places overnight.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet tonight but increasing to 2.1 meters or 7 feet mainly in northerly swells beginning tomorrow morning. A high surf advisory comes into effect tonight.

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:32 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
