EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable atmospheric conditions will restrict significant showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East to southeast 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:29 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life