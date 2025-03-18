Home Latest News EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Jacob Adolphus
Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, the presence of a relatively stable and cool air mass across the area will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

The weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: Consist of northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:24 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

