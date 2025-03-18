EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Over the next 24 hours, the presence of a relatively stable and cool air mass across the area will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly conditions with a 60 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers.

The weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Southwest at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight..

Seas: Consist of northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

