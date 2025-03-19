EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will keep shower activity minimal over the BVI tonight and tomorrow meanwhile, swells propagating from a deep low-pressure area will cause unsafe conditions mainly for beachgoers

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of a late afternoon shower

Winds: Northwesterly at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph becoming variable or calm overnight.

Seas: 1.5 To 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet in northerly swells increasing to 2.8 meters or 9 feet late tomorrow. A high surf advisory remains in effect for tonight. A high surf warning comes into effect tomorrow afternoon.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:23 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life