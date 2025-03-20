Home Latest News EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..
by Jacob Adolphus
HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: Low moisture levels continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 4 to 10 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with north-northwesterly swells of up to 3.1 meters or 10 feet. A high surf warning is in effect until tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:22 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Trecy Spencer-Lake/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

