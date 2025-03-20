EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING

Synopsis: Low moisture levels continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 4 to 10 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 meters or 7 to 10 feet with north-northwesterly swells of up to 3.1 meters or 10 feet. A high surf warning is in effect until tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:22 am.

