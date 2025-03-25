EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Even though a reduction in moisture within the low level wind flow is expected, shallow clouds are still likely to generate brief showers over the islands mainly tonight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers

The weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Generally easterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts to 44 km/h or 28mph mainly in showers, over open waters, and elevated terrain.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.1 meters or 6 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life