EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow along with available low level moisture could trigger brief showers over the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 10 mph and gusting up to 57 km/h or 36 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:17 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life