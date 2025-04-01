EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: A fresh to strong wind flow along with available low level moisture could trigger brief showers over the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow at 26 to 43 km/h or 16 to 26 mph and gusting up to 67 km/h or 41 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet with north-northeasterly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life