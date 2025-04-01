Home Latest News EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..
Latest NewsWeather

EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

by Jacob Adolphus
written by Jacob Adolphus 0 comments

Synopsis: A fresh to strong wind flow along with available low level moisture could trigger brief showers over the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow at 26 to 43 km/h or 16 to 26 mph and gusting up to 67 km/h or 41 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet with north-northeasterly swells of up to 1.8 meters or 6 feet. Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow:  6:12 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life

You may also like

Small Craft Warning Takes Effect Tomorrow Night

AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS ENTRA EN VIGOR MAÑANA POR LA NOCHE

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Aviso de oleaje fuerte para las Islas Vírgenes Británicas

More High Wind Gusts Expected This Week

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

Small Craft Warning Takes Effect Tomorrow Night
AVISO PARA EMBARCACIONES PEQUEÑAS ENTRA EN VIGOR MAÑANA POR LA NOCHE
EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..
PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO POR LA NOCHE PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES……

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign