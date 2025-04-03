EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS…..

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of moisture and instability embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

The weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 39 km/h or 14 to 24 mph with possible gusts to 55 km/h or 35mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 meters or 8 to 10 feet with swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore, a high surf advisory and small craft warning remain in effect for open waters and coastlines on the Northern, Eastern, and Southern sides of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life