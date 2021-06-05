Evening Weather Forecast For Today

Synopsis: Available low level moisture and instability could continue to trigger brief passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:53 pm.