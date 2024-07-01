EXTREMELY DANGEROUS BERYL ENTERS THE SOUTHEASTERN CARIBBEAN

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 62.3 West. Beryl is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h). The center of Beryl will move away from the southern Windward Islands tonight and pass quickly westward to west-northwestward during the next few days. On

the forecast track, the center of Beryl will move across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea tonight through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Beryl is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its moves over the eastern Caribbean. Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km). The Hewanorra International Airport on St. Lucia recently reported sustained winds of 43 mph (69 km/h).

