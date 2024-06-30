EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 BERYL APPROACHING THE WINDWARD ISLANDS

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 55.6 West. Beryl is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h). A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands Monday morning and across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea late Monday through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Beryl is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Beryl is expected to remain a category 4 hurricane as it moves through Windward Islands. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

Forecaster Cangialosi

