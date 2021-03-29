FINAL – MAGNITUDE 3.73 MD EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

On the 28th March 2021, at approximately 9:48 PM, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 3.73 MI with estimated Maximum Intensity of III.
The epicenter was located at latitude 18.82 North, 64.58 West at 31.29 Km West Northwest of Anegada, BVI at a depth of 13 km.
During an earthquake it is important to stay calm, if you are inside stay there, move away from ceiling fans, glass windows and doors or anything that may fall. Get under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture, cover your head and hold on. If outdoors, move into an open area away from trees, buildings, or utility wires and poles.
During an earthquake the more you move the more likely you are to be hurt, so refrain from entering or exiting a building at the time of the impact.
If you felt this earthquake, assist the Puerto Rico Seismic Network by following the link below and fill in the form as it allows for a true intensity to be recorded. https://shake.uprm.edu/dyfi/dyfi.php?id=20210329014850&lat=18.88&lon=-64.59&prof=13&mag=3.73_Md