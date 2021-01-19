First 2021 System Test on January 22

The Department of Disaster Management is preparing to conduct the first 2021 monthly system test of the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System this Friday, January 22. A full calendar of system test dates is available to download here.

Residents and businesses are reminded that emergency system components including Early Warning Sirens, Smart Radios, the DDM Alert App, and FM Alert receivers will all be tested that afternoon. Although no action is required, the BVI community is encouraged to use the test to practise their home and family emergency plans.