First potential threat to the Virgin Islands

A tropical wave in the Atlantic moving westward could potentially threaten the Virgin Islands. There is possibility of slow development near the eastern Caribbean in the next week.

This is sign of the first change in pattern for the season. It is currently not a threat but residents are being asked to monitor updates.

For more weather information you can visit:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

