“Flash Flood Advisory For The BVI”

THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY FOR FLASH-FLOOD PRONE AREAS IF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. THE FLASH FLOOD THREAT LEVEL IS MODERATE FOR AND THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR LIMITED IMPACTS IN THE FLOOD PRONE AREAS. TO BE SAFE, IMPLEMENT YOUR FLOOD PLAN.

SYNOPSIS: TROPICAL STORM GRACE IS 104 MILES SOUTHWEST OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AREA. HOWEVER, MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS ARE STILL EXPECTED OVER THE ISLANDS. RAINFALL RATES OF 45 MM (1.7 IN) PER HOUR OR MORE ARE POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED HIGHER TOTAL WILL PRODUCE MINOR FLOODING AND MAY PRODUCE LIMITED OR WORSE MODERATE FLASH FLOODING.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS THAT STREAMS, CREEKS AND DRAINS MAY BE ELEVATED OR EVEN OVERFLOWING INTO STREETS AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS; HOWEVER, PROPERTY DAMAGE IF ANY WILL BE MINIMAL. DO NOT DRIVE YOU VEHICLES INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAYS. REPORT SEVERE WEATHER TO THE RELEVANT LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

STAY TUNED TO UPDATES COMING OUT OF THE ABMS MET OFFICE VIA ANTIGUAMET.COM, HOTLINE: 463-4638. ALSO, STAY TUNED TO ABS RADIO AND TV ALONG WITH OTHER MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR UPDATES.

FORECASTER

PATRICE EDWARDS