FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY STATEMENT

TAPA

BULLETIN – FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

11:49 AM ECT FRI, NOV 15, 2024

THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MINOR FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS THAT STREAMS, CREEKS AND DRAINS MAY BE ELEVATED OR EVEN OVERFLOWING INTO STREETS, LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS; HOWEVER, PROPERTY DAMAGE WILL BE MINIMAL.

INCONVENIENCES CAN BE EXPECTED BUT THE FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY LIFE THREATENING. HOWEVER, JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER IS ENOUGH TO SWEEP VEHICLES OFF THE ROAD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS, AND IF IN DOUBT, MAKE THE SMART CHOICE, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND.

LINGERING INSTABILITY AND MOISTURE ASSOCIATED WITH A FRONTAL TROUGH OVER THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE CARIBBEAN IS INFLUENCING THE WEATHER OVER THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, CAUSING PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS.

ALREADY OVER AN INCH HAS FALLEN IN SOME PLACES IN THE LAST 15 HOURS AND ANOTHER ONE TO THREE INCHES OR MORE ARE LIKELY IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS. HENCE, MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS EXPECTED.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE SITUATION.