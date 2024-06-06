Flash Flood Warning Discontinued for the Virgin Islands

Flash flood warning has been discontinued for the Virgin Islands. Weather conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.
Residents are being asked to be cautious as they move about. Motorists should also be careful on the roadways as debris and rockfalls along with land slippage could still be present.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.