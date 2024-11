FLASH FLOOD WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Flash Flood Warning for the Virgin Islands has been discontinued, however, the Territory remains on Flash Flood Watch until 4:00 pm as forecasters expect a high chance of showers, particularly for the early afternoon hours.

See the complete bulletin from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services below:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

10:27 AM ECT FRI, NOV 1, 2024

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS AND ANGUILLA UNTIL 4 PM FRIDAY 1ST NOVEMBER. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFEGUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.

DAYTIME INSTABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH A TROUGH IN THE VICINITY OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS WILL CONTINUE TO KEEP CHANCE OF PRECIPTATION HIGH OVER THESE ISLANDS TODAY. HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE IN SOME INSTANCES MAINLY DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS WHICH COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WATCH UPDATES AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.

FORECASTER LENARD JOSIAH