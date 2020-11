FLASH FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED FOR THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

10TH NOVEMBER 2020 – A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ANTIGUA, BARBUDA, MONTSERRAT, ST. KITTS, NEVIS, ANGUILLA AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS VALID FROM 4 A.M. TODAY UNTIL 8 A.M.TOMORROW MORNING. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFE GUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.

AN AREA OF DISTURBED WEATHER IN COMBINATION WITH A SOUTHEASTERLY WINDFLOW, AIDED BY A MOIST ENVIRONMENT AND CRITICAL UPPER LEVEL SUPPORT, FAVORS THE FORMATION OF MODERATE TO HEAVY PRECIPITATION OVER THE LEEWARDS AND BVI LATER TODAY AND INTO TONIGHT. ALREADY, UP TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN SOME PLACES IN THE LAST 12 HOURS AND ANOTHER 3 OR MORE INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN THE NEXT 24 HOURS. RESIDENT ARE ADVISED THAT THE WATCH COULD BE UPGRADED TO WARNING AT SHORT NOTICE.