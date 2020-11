FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

9TH NOVEMBER 2020 – A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ANTIGUA, BARBUDA, MONTSERRAT, ST. KITTS, NEVIS, ANGUILLA AND THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS VALID FROM 8 P.M. TONIGHT UNTIL 8 A.M. TOMORROW TUESDAY. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT IMMINENT IN THE WATCH AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

THE INTERATION OF A TROPICAL WAVE AND A SURFACE TROUGH OVER THE AREA IS CAUSING PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS. ALREADY, UP TO 3.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ACROSS ANTIGUA IN THE LAST HOUR AND ANOTHER 3 OR MORE INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN THE NEXT 12 HOURS ACCORDING TO THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES.

RESIDENTS IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR FLOODING TO SAFE GUARD LIFE AND PROPERTY. THEY SHOULD BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF FLOODING RAINS DEVELOP OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED.