Due to the trough in our vicinity we will experience showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and at this point may experience minor flooding of roadways and ponding of roads. Drivers should exercise caution.

A possible flash flood watch could be issued for the B.V.I. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Tips while driving in this type of weather:

1. Turn your lights on

2. If your windshield wipers are on, your lights should be, too. Headlights can help increase your visibility during the rain and make it easier for other vehicles to see you, avoiding a collision when it’s tough to see through the rain.

3. Drive slowly and stay a safe distance away from vehicles ahead of you.