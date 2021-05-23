Due to the trough in our vicinity we will experience showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and at this point may experience minor flooding of roadways and ponding of roads. Drivers should exercise caution.
A possible flash flood watch could be issued for the B.V.I. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
Tips while driving in this type of weather:
1. Turn your lights on
2. If your windshield wipers are on, your lights should be, too. Headlights can help increase your visibility during the rain and make it easier for other vehicles to see you, avoiding a collision when it’s tough to see through the rain.
3. Drive slowly and stay a safe distance away from vehicles ahead of you.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.