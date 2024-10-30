FLOODING POSSIBLE THURSDAY – SATURDAY

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services is monitoring several weather features in the vicinity of the Territory that will create unstable weather conditions beginning later today and continue into next week.

TIMING

Tomorrow until at least Saturday

What to expect?

Rainfall amounts from tomorrow into the weekend could range from 3-8 inches

amounts from tomorrow into the weekend could range from 3-8 inches Flooding is possible over the next 72 hours. Flash Flood Watches or Warnings may be issued within the next 24 hours or sooner if warranted

is possible over the next 72 hours. Flash Flood Watches or Warnings may be issued within the next 24 hours or sooner if warranted Wave heights could range between 5-8 feet, with northeasterly swells up to 5ft

Potential Impacts

Flooding of areas with poor drainage

Ponding of roads

Runoff from hillside roads

WHAT TO DO?

Residents should take the necessary steps to safeguard property and livelihood today Small craft operators should exercise caution as sea conditions are expected be unfavourable. Beach goers should avoid the waters during this time All residents should pay keen attention to updates as weather conditions may change at short notice

