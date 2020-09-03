FORECASTERS CONTINUE TO MONITOR  TROPICAL SYSTEMS IN THE ATLANTIC

3rd September 2020 – Four Tropical Systems continue to be the focus of the National Hurricane Centre in the Atlantic. Nana impacted the Belizean coast yesterday as a hurricane however as of the latest advisory has been downgraded to a tropical storm. Omar continues to meander east of the United States as a tropical depression and three disturbances east of the Caribbean are being monitored for further tropical development. Both disturbances are not a threat to the British Virgin Islands at this time however; they should be monitored very closely.

Disturbance 2 has not moved much since yesterday. It is along 25W, or just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Over the next day or two, the system is expected to begin moving west to west-northwest. There continues to be uncertainty as to whether or not it can track far enough to the south and west to eventually become an eastern Caribbean threat. It is possible that it may turn more northward before being able to reach the Caribbean. Therefore with this level of uncertainty, residents should continue to monitor this disturbance as it is showing signs of development and may be a tropical depression or a tropical storm before moving further west. It continues to exhibit robust atmospheric circulation and high moisture levels.

Disturbance 1 is relatively stationary near 13N, 35W. The system’s small size results in a lower forecast confidence in both the track and intensity. Disturbance 2 could absorb 1. It is also possible that Disturbance 1 could stall for several more days while 2 passes to the north. The future track and intensity are uncertain. The chance of development remains 30 percent.

Disturbance 3 is forecast to move off the African Coast over the weekend. The system is showing signs of development at 20 percent according to the NHC. We will continue to monitor disturbance as it progresses.

