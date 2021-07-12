Forecasters Continue To Predict Active Hurricane Season

Acting Director of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) Mr. Jasen Penn is reminding BVI residents to Be Ready for the possibility of a tropical storm or hurricane following the increase in the number of expected named storms for this season from 18 to 20.

Researchers at the Colorado State University increased the number of expected named storms for this season to 20 in their latest forecast report issued last week.

Forecasters expect the 2021 season to bring above average storm activity throughout the Atlantic basin, with an estimated 57% chance that at least one major hurricane will track into the Caribbean Sea. The report repeats previous expectations of nine hurricanes, of which four are expected to be category 3, 4 or 5 in strength.

Mr. Penn said, “As a Territory we have been fortunate so far this season in that none of the five named systems that formed have impacted our shores. We are now moving into what is historically the busier period for storm formation, so it’s imperative that persons do what they can to protect themselves and their families.”

The Acting Director reminded residents that the latest local weather reports are disseminated via the DDM app, website and social media channels. Monitoring weather conditions, having an updated emergency plan, and assembling a well-stocked emergency supply kit including medications and personal protective equipment are essential steps to hurricane season preparedness.

Residents can view other tools to help them get prepared like a hurricane tracking map, an emergency kit checklist, and a family emergency plan template on www.bviddm.com.