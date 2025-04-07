Forecasters Predict Above Average Activity For 2025 Hurricane Season

The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents to prepare early for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which forecasters predict will bring above average storm activity.

Director of Disaster Management Jasen Penn said that seasonal forecasts cover expectations for the entire Atlantic basin, but even one tropical storm in the Virgin Islands can be destructive.

“We observed last season with Ernesto that a system categorised as a tropical storm carries the potential to topple trees, damage roads, and cause serious disruption in our lives,” Mr. Penn said, adding, “This is why we encourage all Virgin Islands residents to make it a habit to begin seasonal storm preparations early.”

Citing above average sea-surface temperatures as the driving factor, Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project (CSU) forecasters estimate this season will see 17 named storms. Nine storms are expected to develop into hurricanes, of which four are expected to reach major hurricane strength. The average hurricane season based on data from 1991 to 2020 has 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes, three of which attain strength of Category 3 or higher.

The director said preparing early for possible hurricanes gives persons more time to carry out repairs, review emergency plans, update contact lists, clear bulky waste, and gather essential supplies.

“Once a storm is heading to the Territory, time is very limited. We do not want any of our people caught off guard this hurricane season,” Mr. Penn said. He also urged residents to download the DDM Alert App to receive emergency information to their mobile phones.

Free tools to help prepare for the upcoming season, including a storm tracking map, an emergency kit checklist, and the list of emergency shelters, are available at www.bviddm.com.